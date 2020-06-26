 
     
Orban, after Constitutional Court decision: We have legal basis, provisions of Law 55 stand

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Friday, in Zalau, that the Government has legal basis for the institution of quarantining of persons after the decision on Thursday by the Constitutional Court.

"We have legal basis. Of Law no. 55 deemed unconstitutional were only the provisions regarding the censorship by Parliament, by decision of Parliament, of the Government Decision regarding the institution versus the prolongation of the state of alert. The other provisions of Law 55 stand. Law 55 offers us the legal basis for all the measures that we instituted through the Government decision and by Ministerial Order, including for quarantine and home isolation. Think of what would happen if we did not have the possibility, through the Public Health Directorates, to decide to isolate at home persons that have been in contact with persons diagnosed positive. Think what would happen if we couldn't enter into home isolation those that come from countries with a high level of spread of the virus, practically, we would only be letting the virus free in society," said Orban, in a press conference.

According to him, the decision of the Constitutional Court refers to measures issued before the emergency ordinance that says such normative acts must be adopted by Parliament.

"The decision of the Court refers to orders given previously on the basis of the emergency ordinance and mentions that such measures must be adopted, through laws, by Parliament, we are in the situation of having Law 55 in force, adopted by Parliament, which made available all the necessary instruments," Orban said.

