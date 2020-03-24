Orban: Army to be involved in security, patrol missions but also at border

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday evening that the Army will be involved in security and patrol missions, but will also support the Border Police."I have discussed with the President of Romania and with the Minister of Defence. The Army will be involved in security missions, patrol missions and also in border missions. That is, they will support the Border Police and the representatives of the Public Health Departments who are at the border and practically interact with all those who come to Romania and order the measures that will be taken", Orban told a press conference at the Government headquarters.
Banca Naţională a României a transmis: Măsuri de susţinere a debitorilor în mod similar cu practica la nivel UE!
Trump, ironizat de Hillary Clinton pe Twitter: Nu acceptaţi sfaturi medicale de la un om ‘care s-a uitat direct la o eclipsă de soare!’
Autorităţile vor ca săptămâna viitoare să devină operaţional un centru de testare pentru coronavirus în Tulcea
Operatorii de telecomunicaţii sunt hotărâţi să protejeze buna funcţionare a internetului deschis şi să prevină congestionarea reţelelor
Un sondaj îi arată pe bulgari TEMĂTORI de urmările economice ale epidemiei de COVID-19 dar de ACORD cu starea de urgenţă