Orban: Army to be involved in security, patrol missions but also at border

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday evening that the Army will be involved in security and patrol missions, but will also support the Border Police.

"I have discussed with the President of Romania and with the Minister of Defence. The Army will be involved in security missions, patrol missions and also in border missions. That is, they will support the Border Police and the representatives of the Public Health Departments who are at the border and practically interact with all those who come to Romania and order the measures that will be taken", Orban told a press conference at the Government headquarters.

