Orban, at MAI: Voting is running well

The voting process is running well, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Sunday, at the National Centre for Integrated Research of the Ministry of Interior (MAI), where he received assurance that all manpower is "ready to intervene in any situation."

He said only a small number of incidents were recorded up to this hour - seven - but not of the kind to affect the voting."The only incident was that the electoral campaign continued in one polling station, but the rest were only minor incidents, the voting otherwise running smoothly, and we also received firm assurance that all manpower is ready to intervene in any situation," said Orban, who paid a visit to the National Centre for Integrated Research of the Ministry of Interior (MAI), where he also met Minister Marcel Vela.Asked about the turnout, PM Orban said he waited for the end of the day and voiced belief the turnout would be high."This is also a different day from the one in the first round, when we had nice weather, almost a summer day, while today we have a late autumn day, with rain in most of the country areas, but I am certain that by the end of the day the number of Romanians who will decide to exercise their right to vote will be high," said the Prime Minister.