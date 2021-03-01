Orban: Banning cumulation of pension with salary in public system - fair

The National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban stated on Monday that it is fair for the public system pension to not be cumulated with the salary, according to AGERPRES.

"I think it is a fair thing. For example, in the local police we see a lot of employees who were police officers and who retired at 45, 46, 47 years old, not to mention others appointed to various positions It does not seem fair to me. I consider it correct that, when a person wants to resume his/her activity, they must live on salary, not be paid also pension with the resumption of activity, obviously in the public sector. As for the private sector, for anyone who wants to supplement their income with activities in the private sector I do not find it necessary to introduce any restrictions, but in terms of employment in the public sector this is our point of view," Orban said after the meeting of the Executive Bureau of PNL.

He added that such a draft law would be adopted by Parliament very soon.

"In fact, there are bills submitted by colleagues of mine and also by USR [Save Romania Union] on the issue of not allowing the cumulation of salary in the public sector with pensions. We must see the Government's draft law and debated together with the draft laws that are already on the legislative circuit so we reach the most correct form," the PNL head specified.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection Raluca Turcan announced last week that the draft law to ban the cumulation of the pension with the public sector salary will be presented in the next days in a Government meeting.