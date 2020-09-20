Orban, dissatisfied with amendments to budget revision: Budget-Finance committee report triggers Romania's bankruptcy

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Saturday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) will negotiate, in Parliament's plenary sitting, the modification of the Joint Budget and Finance Committee report, through which amendments to the budget revision were adopted.

He told a press conference held in Botosani, that the vote given, on Wednesday, in Parliament's specialized committees "triggers Romania's bankruptcy".

"First we will fight in Parliament. PSD [the Social Democratic Party] took advantage of the fact that it has a simple majority in the budget-finance committee. I remember that no other political party participated in the meeting of the Joint Budget and Finance Committee where the monstrosity triggered by the PSD occurred. We will negotiate, in plenary sitting, with all political parties so that we can amend the report, send back to the committees this report of the Joint Budget and Finance Committee that triggers Romania's bankruptcy. I am convinced that as they were alongside us, not with us, the Party National Liberal, but alongside rationality, fairness, we will also be able to rely in plenary on a rational attitude. In this case, PSD will be in the minority and we will be able to send it [ed.n. - the report] back to the Budget and Finance Committee," said Orban.

The budget committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate gave, on Wednesday, an adoption report with amendments to the budget revision, with 20 votes "in favour" and one vote "against".

The most important amendment approved by the committees was the one that repeals the article according to which the pension point is increased by 14%, thus leaving in force the law of the public pension system which provides for its increase by 40%.

The committees also adopted an amendment increasing the amounts allocated to ATUs by 1 billion lei, and for the county seat municipalities an additional 500 million lei is allocated, which are to be distributed equally, regardless of the political color of the local government.

Through another amendment adopted, the committees allocated an additional 5.635 million lei, in the budget of the Chamber of Deputies, in order to purchase equipment necessary for the endowment of the parliamentary offices in the territory, after the legislature change.

Also in Wednesday's meeting, the committees decided to increase the basic salaries for the teaching staff, as provided by law, namely starting with this year.

Another adopted amendment states that "the public debt ceiling, according to the EU methodology, for the end of 2020 is 40% of GDP".

The budget committees also approved the supplementation of the budget of the Ministry of Economy with 400 million lei, for the Start-Up Nation program.

All the adopted amendments were proposed by PSD parliamentarians. The PNL parliamentarians did not participate in the committees debates.