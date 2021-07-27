Orban: Each liberal has a responsibility for future of PNL, will participate actively in decision-making

The president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, said on Monday evening regarding the position of some presidents of liberal branches against candidates for the leadership of the formation that in the decision on the future of the party must matter every member of the party, and this must not be "the preserve of 20, 30, 70 people".

"Each of you has in your hands the fate of the party. Of course, some have a strategy to bring branch presidents to support their candidacy. My strategy is totally and completely different. I know that every member of the PNL has discernment, has a responsibility for the future of the PNL and will participate in the decision-making actively, because the decision should not be the preserve of 20, 30, 70 people, in the decision we make about the future of the PNL must count only the members of the PNL and no other entity outside the PNL, because after all it is the destiny that we will have together each of us, the members of the PNL," Ludovic Orban said in southeastern Constanta, at the meeting of the PNL County Coordination Committee.

The president of the PNL reaffirmed that he was, is and will be the guarantor of the party's unit.

"Until Congress is two months away, we have time to think, we have time to weigh. Each member of the PNL must participate in this decision-making process that will get the PNL on the right track. Of course I've seen a lot of unity messages and I'm telling you from the top of my head that I don't have to release unity messages, because I was, I am and I will be a guarantor of the PNL unity because only by ensuring the PNL unity we can lay the foundations for the performance that the PNL has the ability to achieve," Orban emphasised.

He recalled that seven years ago the PNL and PDL (Liberal Democratic Party) decided to merge and added that during the period in which he led the party he did not differentiate between colleagues depending on the party from which they came.

Ludovic Orban and Prime Minister Florin Citu attended the meeting of the County Coordination Committee in Constanta on Monday, where the new County Political Bureau of the Constanta branch was elected.