Orban: Government I lead to be partner of local governments in all serious development projects

Prime Minister Victor Orban declared, on Thursday, at the constituent meeting of the new Constanta Municipal Local Council, that the government he leads will be a partner of the local administrations, in all the serious development projects that they initiate.

"As for us, we will certainly be the partner of the local administration. I joined the central administration after going through the local administration and I know what a central administration that puts a brake, that puts rust on a blade means. Never will the government that I lead do that, on the contrary, it will be a partner of the local administrations, in all the serious development projects that the local administrations initiate," said Orban.

Orban added that he guarantees the support of the new Constanta administration's projects, as well as the support of projects at governmental level that target the municipality and the county of Constanta.

"As for me, I am present here to guarantee the support for the new administration of Constanta's projects. Also, the support of some projects at governmental level, which are extremely important for the Constanta municipality and county. Constanta has extremely important development opportunities, Constanta is a gateway to Europe, Constanta has a strategic position, referred to by Mayor Chitac, extremely important in NATO's eastern flank and, so to speak, at the crossroads of winds. Constanta has a huge chance of development, which I am convinced will be quantified by the new administration," said the prime minister.