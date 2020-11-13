 
     
Orban: Gov't supports Bucharest City Hall's programs for ensuring healthy environment

The Government and the Ministry of Environment will support the projects of Bucharest City Hall on ensuring a healthy environment, so that the people of Bucharest have "a clean city", Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

"I wanted to be present at the first serious discussion between the General Mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, and the management team of the Ministry of Environment to guarantee the support by the Ministry of Environment and the Government for all the projects of Bucharest City Hall to ensure a healthy environment, to reduce pollution, to take the necessary measures so that the people of Bucharest have a clean city," Orban said at the end of his visit to the Ministry of Environment, together with Bucharest's mayor Nicusor Dan.

The prime minister said that the identification of funds to support the municipality's projects aimed at the environment was also discussed.

"First of all, things for Bucharest will be done in an extremely serious, engaging partnership between the Ministry of Environment and Bucharest City Hall. Secondly, we will identify financial resources to be able to support all important projects and programs. Also, we will guarantee the adoption of decisions that, indeed, will really allow Bucharest City Hall to have a decisive role in the determined application of the environmental programs," said Ludovic Orban.

