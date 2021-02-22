Orban: Gov't to adopt emergency ordinance necessary to extend measures to support business milieu

The Government will adopt the emergency ordinance necessary to extend the measures to support the business milieu, said the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, the National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman, who specified that he had a discussion with the prime minister in this regard, according to AGERPRES.

"I also had a discussion with the prime minister, in which the prime minister informed me that there are, at the moment, all the opinions, and that the Government will adopt the necessary emergency ordinance for the extension of the measures to support the business milieu. It is about SME Invest, SME Factor, Agri Invest, for which, following the decision of the European Commission to extend the temporary framework until December 31, 2021, we also have the opportunity to extend all these measures to support the business milieu, especially small and medium-sized enterprises," Ludovic Orban said in Parliament on Monday.