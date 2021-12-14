Orban: I decided to create a new right-wing entity - Force of Right

Former PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban on Tuesday stated that he is creating a new right-wing party, to be called the Force of Right, after his resignation from the PNL last month.

"Today I have decided, together with my 16 other MP colleagues who also resigned from the PNL like myself, when the new leadership of the party decided to bring PSD (Social Democratic Party) to power, so all the MPs and our colleagues nationwide, sympathizers, supporters, we have decided to create a new centre-right political entity. First of all, we have made this decision because we believe it's our moral duty to continue to represent the Romanian citizens who voted for us," Orban said in Parliament.

He also said that they agreed the new party to be called the Force of Right.

Ludovic Orban added that the building of the new entity "will take a long time" to complete, as they want it to reflect "a correct, fair, honest way of doing politics."

He also specified on Tuesday that they are about to sign the articles of incorporation of the new party and they will submit the document to the Bucharest Court on Monday, with the initiators being all MPs, Agerpres informs.