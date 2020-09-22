Orban: It is regrettable that UDMR changed its position in budget revision vote

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman, said on Tuesday, in a press conference held in Cluj, that it is regrettable that Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) voted with Social Democratic Party (PSD) in Parliament to increase pensions by 40% and child allowances.

"It is regrettable that after they joined us in the Budget-Finance Committee and did not participate in this decision, they changed their position and somehow had a contribution to this decision of the PSD," said Ludovic Orban, asked to comment on the UDMR vote and the fact that the respective party wants to come to power after the parliamentary elections.Ludovic Orban added that his party aims to win the elections so as not to need alliances that complicate governance.Parliament passed on Tuesday the budget revision for 2020, with the PSD amendment on increasing the pension point by 40%.On Tuesday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, accompanied by Transport Minister Lucian Bode and Health Minister Nelu Tataru paid a visit to Cluj County.