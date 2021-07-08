Orban, message to citizens of Republic of Moldova: Each vote guarantees a stable, honest, pro-European government

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, sent a message on Thursday regarding the early parliamentary elections in the Republic of Moldova, in which he expresses his support for the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) and conveys to Moldovan citizens that each vote guarantees the progress of this country, as well as "a stable, honest, pro-European government."

"Dear citizens of the Republic of Moldova, in November you took a step towards a prosperous future through the decisive vote in the presidential elections. On July 11, I am convinced that this decision of the majority will be strengthened by a decisive victory of the Action and Solidarity Party. I support PAS because it is a guarantee that the vision of President Maia Sandu will be implemented. Your each vote guarantees a stable, honest, pro-European government, guarantees the progress of the Republic of Moldova. The victory of the Action and Solidarity Party means, in fact, the victory of the Republic of Moldova. Dear citizens of the Republic of Moldova, decide on July 11 the future of your country because Moldova deserves more," Orban says in a video message posted on his Facebook page.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in the Republic of Moldova on Sunday.