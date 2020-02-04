Orban: Motion has no chance of passing if there is no repositioning from political actors

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban reaffirmed, on Tuesday, that the censure motion does not have the necessary number of votes to pass Parliament.

"According to our evaluation, today the necessary number of votes is not met. (...) From my point of view, today, on the evaluation we have, if there is no repositioning from some political actors that would have a certain numeric consistency, the motion, as it is today, (...) doesn't have chances of passing," Orban emphasized, at a meeting with the representatives of the Foreign Investors Council.He claimed that the leader of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta, "can still change his opinion ten times over until the moment of the vote."The Prime Minister also spoke of the investiture vote of a new government in case the censure motion is adopted."Regarding this eventuality we took the very simple decision that the PNL [National Liberal Party] MPs not vote the investiture of any government in order to trigger early elections. (...) If after they take us down through censure motion they will vote the investiture of the same government it means that they need to search within themselves and anyway I believe that the entire country would laugh at them," Orban said.He stated that the Government will continue to commit responsibility on certain draft laws."In case the censure motion will have the ending I anticipate, the law [regarding the election of mayors in two rounds - e.n.] will be adopted. We will continue to provoke the parliamentary majority so that we force them to submit censure motion so we can't adopt the draft laws that we commit responsibility for," Ludovic Orban mentioned.The Prime Minister also said that it's possible to run in the next parliamentary elections, but that he has not made a decision in this sense.

AGERPRES