Orban: Nicusor Dan is the candidate we support for Bucharest Mayor; we don't change on whim

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the National Liberal Party (PNL) will continue to support, together with the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR-PLUS) Alliance, and possibly the People's Movement Party (PMP), Nicusor Dan as candidate for the Bucharest Mayor, emphasizing that the PNL is not changing its decision.

When asked if Nicusor Dan remains the PNL candidate for Mayor, Orban said "Certainly! But he's not only our candidate. Nicusor Dan was designated, by the USR city organization, as candidate for Bucharest Mayor. Nicusor Dan is the candidate supported by the PNL, by USR-PLUS and it's possible he obtains the support of the PMP, so we'd have the entire right-wing bloc to support his candidacy. We don't change on a whim... If we recall 2016, we had something like four candidates. It's not the case now. We made the decision, and I believe that a serious collaboration of these political forces in the battle for Bucharest, in supporting Nicusor Dan who is a man who knows the problems of the mayoralty (...) he's not an unknown that you pull like a rabbit from a hat, he will bring positive change of Bucharest," said the PNL's chairman, Ludovic Orban, on Monday at private broadcaster Digi24.

He emphasized that some news websites "invent" information, refuting the information according to which MEP Rares Bogdan had criticized, at party meetings, the lack of public presence of the PNL's candidate for Bucharest Mayor.

"Don't believe the information that comes from sources. Many times there's no data at all. (...) Sometimes there are news websites that simply invent things. (...) Nicusor Dan is the candidate we support for Bucharest Mayor and he's the candidate that we support together with USR-PLUS and, I hope, that PMP will support as well," Orban added.