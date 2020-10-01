Orban, on closing restaurants: In localities where infection percentage exceeded, activity to be restricted

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that in the localities where it will be found that the percentage of COVID infections has been exceeded, compared to the one established by the authorities, it will be decided that, for a while, the activity of restaurants will be restricted, according to Agerpres.

"In those localities where the percentage is exceeded, which is set at 1.5%, the decision will be made to restrict the activity for a period, until the percentage falls below 1.5%," Ludovic Orban said on Thursday asked if there was a possibility for restaurants to be closed again.

The Prime Minister made the statement when leaving the National Conference of the Hospitality Industry.

During the conference, he was asked by the representatives of HORECA what are the intentions of the Government and, respectively, of the Committee for Emergency Situations regarding the closure of the restaurants