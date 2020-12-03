Orban, on EC recommendation: Religious services in Romania can be carried out, by observing health protection measures

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, in reference to the European Commission's recommendation, that religious services can be carried out in Romania in compliance with health protection measures, according to AGERPRES.

"You know very well that the religious services in Romania can be carried out, surely by observing the health protection measures, the established conditions, regulations, namely keeping the distance, the obligation to wear a face mask, disinfection, all measures that are not complicated. So the services are being carried out," said Orban, when asked about the recommendations made by the EC for the Christmas period.

He added that the number of people infected with coronavirus needs to be reduced as much as possible.

"Of course, what we are thinking about is to convince as many Romanians as possible to respect the health protection measures, so as to reduce as much as possible the number of people who become infected with this virus," Ludovic Orban added.

According to the press, the European Commission recommends replacing face-to-face Christmas liturgies with "online or televised initiatives".