"I am the victim of a demolition gang that made an absurd decision. Instead of them leaving the party leadership or excluding themselves for their misdeeds, they came up with my exclusion from PNL. Why am I saying that I am honoured? Because that clearly shows that I have absolutely nothing to do with all the misfortunes that have been caused by Iohannis and the demolition gang since June 1. It is is about throwing Romania into a crisis, leaving Romanians defenseless in times of health and economic crisis," said Orban, Agerpres informs.
Orban on PNL exclusion decision: Shows I have nothing to do with misdeeds of Iohannis and 'demolition gang'
Former national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Friday that he was "honoured" by the party's Executive Bureau's proposal to have him excluded from party, adding that that proves that it has nothing to do with the "misfortunes" generated by Klaus Iohannis and the "demolition gang."