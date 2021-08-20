Orban: One cannot lead PNL, if not knowing today's PNL, yet mostly yesterday's PNL

The National Liberal Party (PNL) cannot be led without knowing its past, in particular, on Friday said the liberal chairman Ludovic Orban, adding that his opponent (in the race for PNL chairmanship) PM Florin Citu did not refer to the 157th anniversary of Ion I. C. Bratianu when presenting his motion which he is running with for the party's leadership.

"When I heard that Florin wants to submit his motion today, I thought he wanted to use the 157th anniversary of Ionel Bratianu's birth as a symbolic moment of launching his candidacy for the (party's, ed. n.) presidency. I can tell, I followed him with some emotion, that he will start his speech by referring to this astral day in which the Sphinx was born, the Sphinx who materialized the dream of the generations and generations of Romanians to have their country, to live in the natural borders. Unfortunately, he didn't say anything. That's it! What could one do?! One can't lead the PNL if one doesn't know the PNL of today, but especially the PNL from yesterday, the day before yesterday, etc," said Orban, at the "Ion I. C. Bratianu - 157 years since birth" Symposium, held at the Florica Villa in Stefanesti, the Arges County.

He advocated "an adapted liberalism, a liberalism that holds into account a number of characteristics that PNL policy had in the constitution of the modern state", Agerpres informs.

"Firstly, a national liberalism is not a liberalism of open doors. It is a liberalism that has always supported the fundamental interests of the Romanian state, the promotion of these fundamental interests of the Romanian state on the international market, it has been a liberalism even with a strong protectionist accent. (...) We are not against foreign capital, but domestic capital behaves more responsibly towards society. (...) Romania has lived for a long time in communist darkness, there is a need to support the Romanian capital," Orban added.

According to the PNL chairman, "the Christian morals are a foundation for a coexistence in society".

"The liberals have always had a policy of supporting the family and we must continue this policy of supporting the family, of the Romanian village, of the school, of all the fundamental institutions that constitute, in fact, the basic pillars of the Romanian society," Orban stressed.