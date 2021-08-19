 
     
Orban: PNL is a promoter of Romanian values, stays clear of all progressive neo-Marxist currents

Ludovic Orban

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said today that the party is a promoter of Romanian values, a constant supporter of modernization and development, but that it rejects "all progressive neo-Marxist currents which are lately making their way into the minds of some Romanians."

"The PNL is a promoter of Romanian values, of Romanian traditions, of the Romanian personality and identity, of the specifics that confer us uniqueness. The PNL is a party that supports the fundamental institutions in Romanian society: the Church, the family, the Romanian village, the Romanian culture. It is a party which, while constantly supporting modernization and development, rejects all the progressive neo-Marxist currents that have been lately making their way into the minds of some Romanians. We are a party strongly anchored into the tradition of the Romanian nation, a party that has been a partner of the Church throughout history, a supporter of Christian values and morality, and which will act in the same manner from now on," Orban said after submitting his candidacy for a new term at PNL's helm, Agerpres informs.

