Orban: Procedures related to organization of new school year start to be completed no later than 10 days

The procedures related to the organization of the beginning of the new school year will be completed no later than in 10 days and will be part of a series of normative acts, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared on Thursday.

"All these procedures will be in place soon, in 10 days maximum, they will be part of regulatory acts, training will be conducted with inspectors, training with school principals. We are also pursuing programs to increase the on-line knowledge dissemination skills, for teachers so as to increase the performance in the organization of online lessons.We have guidelines that we are following, they will be prepared, they will know what they have to do. The procedure will be probably designed at the proposal of the school with the counsel of the Public Health Directorate and the School Inspectorate. The decisions, other than the effective decision to open the school normally, will be taken by the county committees for emergency situations," said Ludovic Orban.

He explained that the government's decision is not to impose the same measure at national level, but to treat the start of schools differently, depending on the epidemiological context in each community.

"Certainly, they will have the precise data, say, two weeks, one week before the start of school, based on the epidemiological data we have up to date and on the public information released by the National Institute of Public Health. On the other hand, they will know that not all children might go to school, where there is a relatively high level of the spread of the virus, and that there will be the possibility of education, say, in-between, that is half in the classroom, half online, switching successively (...) It is certain that each school will have to have a platform for organizing online lessons. This is mandatory," said Orban, when asked when will the parents know what scenario each school falls into.

The prime minister also explained that the central authorities will do everything in their power to ensure access to the Internet for the approximately 18% of schools that do not currently have this possibility.

"We are trying with the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications, with the private mobile telephony service providers, with the big companies in the online field, to find access solutions. Also, our goal is to complete the tender on tablets, so that every child be able to have access, through internet-connected tablets, to the courses that are carried out, in the event that classes are carried out completely online or only half in class, half online. Our goal is certainly to reduce the spread of the virus and for children to start school in classes in as many localities as possible," said the head of the Government.