Orban: Ruling coalition's working team to decide on special pensions; PNL named its representatives

Ludovic Orban

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban on Monday informed that Liberal MPs Ioan Cupsa, Iuliana Scantei, Dan Vilceanu and Mara Calista will be part of the working group to decide on how to proceed with the elimination of the special pensions, according to AGERPRES.

"This committee will decide whether to make a law for each area of activity or one to include all the regulations regarding special pensions. In my opinion we should let the specialists decide on the form these regulations should take," Orban told Parliament, after the meeting of the Executive Bureau of PNL.

He said that as long as there are bills on special pensions that will "stand," they will be immediately debated in Parliament.

