Orban says PNL would like single candidates in Bucharest local elections

National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that he would like the right-wing parties to have single candidates for the district mayoralties in Bucharest, as well as for the General City Hall.

"We have made the decision very clearly - Nicusor Dan is the PNL candidate, a candidate who is also endorsed by our partners. In fact, that is crystal clear. Nicusor Dan has the ability to win the Bucharest City Hall and - what interests me - he knows the problems of Bucharest and has the solutions to solve the problems of the people of Bucharest, and from our point of view it is vital for profound change to happen in Bucharest. The only one who can bring a change for the better is Nicusor Dan. All speculations from sources of various media channels are in fact launched by those who are starting to feel the ground is falling out from underneath their feet after the decision I took to support Nicusor Dan. (...) I would like to go with the same formula in the elections to the Bucharest districts on one condition - that we have the people to make this decision. (...) We have not announced our candidates for the district mayoralties," said Orban after participating in a general assembly meeting of the Coalition for Romania's Development.

The USR PLUS alliance unveiled on Sunday at a news conference the candidates for the Bucharest district mayoralties: Clotilde Armand - District 1, Radu Mihaiu - District 2, Ana Ciceala - District 3, Simona Spataru - District 4, Alex Dimitriu - District 5 and Alexandru Gadiuta - District 6.