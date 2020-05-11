Orban: Thursday we adopt by emergency ordinance the measures we extend during the state of alert

Prime minister Ludovic Orban said Monday in Curtea de Arges (northwest of Bucharest) that an emergency ordinance will be adopted on Thursday to determine the measures that will be extended from the state of emergency period to that of the state of alert.

"As regards the right of a parent to stay with their child, it will be valid until the beginning of the school summer holiday. (...) It will be the subject of the emergency ordinance, that we will also endorse on Thursday. On Thursday we will adopt by emergency ordinance all the measures that have been established for the period of the state of emergency that have generated rights, facilities, advantages for different categories of people and we will determine what measures we extend beyond the emergency situation during the period of the state of alert," the prime minister said.

As an example he said that the payment of furlough will be extended at least until 1 June.

"It all depends on the evolution of the epidemic in the two weeks between 15 May and 1 June, as the authorities will not be able to enforce a very strict control with the relaxation measures. For the most part, the control of the spread of the virus will depend on the responsible behavior of citizens," Orban said.

He urged the citizens to continue to comply with the rules and recommendations of the authorities after May 15.