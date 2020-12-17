Orban: We decided to continue discussions; Barna: Negotiations starting 17:00; Kelemen: All solutions on the table

The National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) continue, on Thursday, the negotiations for the formation of a majority for the investiture of the new Government.

"We have decided to continue discussions for the formation of a parliamentary majority that will lead to the investiture of a government," PNL Chairman Ludovic Orban announced after a meeting with USR PLUS and UDMR leaders, noting that no deadline had been set for the completion of this negotiation.

He specified that the results of the negotiations will be communicated together with the leaders of USR PLUS and UDMR, as agreements are reached on various issues.

"All options are on the table," the PNL leader said.

USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dan Barna informed that the negotiation teams regarding the governing programme will meet, on Thursday, starting at 17:00.

He added that talks on the political side would continue on Friday.

PLUS Executive Chairman and MEP Dragos Tudorache said he was convinced that solutions would be found for this governing coalition.

In his turn, UDMR Chairman Kelemen Hunor said that the "only" solution for Romania is the majority formed with PNL and USR PLUS.

He mentioned that all solutions remain on the table from a political point of view, and a functioning Government will be formed by the end of the year.

He added that the three parties will find the most suitable solution for Romania, maintaining that "the rest is speculation".