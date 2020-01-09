 
     
Orban:It's important that Romania benefit from EU budget allotment taking into account existing realities

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Thursday that it is important that Romania benefit from an allocation of the EU budget which takes into account the existing realities.

"At the meeting with the European Commission President we approached several topics, firstly the EU budget. I reiterated our views regarding the budget. (...) For us it's important that Romania benefit from a budget allocation which takes into account the existing realities in our country. We also tackled the Green Deal topic, especially in view of costs. I mentioned the fact that there is a specific situation in every country, each country has a different capacity to deal with investments needed to achieve the objectives of the agreement," PM Orban told a news conference at the Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU

