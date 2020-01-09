Orban:It's important that Romania benefit from EU budget allotment taking into account existing realities

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Thursday that it is important that Romania benefit from an allocation of the EU budget which takes into account the existing realities."At the meeting with the European Commission President we approached several topics, firstly the EU budget. I reiterated our views regarding the budget. (...) For us it's important that Romania benefit from a budget allocation which takes into account the existing realities in our country. We also tackled the Green Deal topic, especially in view of costs. I mentioned the fact that there is a specific situation in every country, each country has a different capacity to deal with investments needed to achieve the objectives of the agreement," PM Orban told a news conference at the Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU
Romania's Halep to participate in exhibition match in Adelaide within Adelaide International Rally for Resilience
Scandal pentru banii polițiștilor! Dumitru Coarnă îi solicită lui Ludovic Orban să-și respecte promisiunea!
Consilierul lui Mugur Isărescu trage semnalul de alarmă: România nu este în situația care să îi permită activism fiscal și relaxarea politicii monetare
Von der Leyen îl încurajează pe Ludovic Orban: ‘Aveţi multe provocări, dar suntem de partea voastră’
RUPTURĂ în Regat: Prinţul Harry şi soţia sa, ducesa Meghan Markle, au decis SĂ RENUNȚE la titlurile nobiliare
Ludovic Orban a decis, după discuțiile cu liderii Comisiei Europene, să demită aproape 200.000 de bugetari: Vine PRĂPĂDUL în România
După SCANDALUL de la Floreasca, deputatul USR Emanuel Ungureanu a făcut DOUĂ sesizări la ANI: Șefi de spital, reclamați că au încălcat legea
Mega-afacere cu datele de sănătate ale românilor: giganții asigurărilor au început cursa contracronometru în Europa de Est
Ceremonie religioasă la Catedrala Sf Iosif - Traficul va fi restricționat pe strada General Berthelot
Primar PNL de oraș, trimis în judecată: liberalii încasează o nouă lovitură după cazul Nicolae Robu