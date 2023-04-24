Ordinance on budget freeze in public system does not have prime minister's approval (unions)

The Government's Emergency Ordinance (OUG) with budget freeze and other measures with predilection in the public system does not have the prime minister's approval, so the Government will not issue such an ordinance, Leonard Barascu, the president of the Sanitas Federation, told AGERPRES, after discussions with prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, at the Tripartite National Council for Social Dialogue.

"It was an attempt by them, at the level of the minister of Finance, but it is not something that will go further," emphasized Leonard Barascu.

According to him, the prime minister stated that the Government will not issue such an ordinance.

According to a draft OUG posted on the website of the ministry, the leaders of public authorities and institutions, regardless of the way of financing and subordination, have the obligation, among other things, to order the necessary measures, so that the personnel expenses incurred in 2023, do not exceeds the level of payments from the year 2022, excluding the sums related to the executory titles with the object of granting salary rights to the staff in the public sector, increased by 5%.

Among the measures proposed by the Ministry of Finance to reduce budget expenses are: limiting staff expenses to the level of 2022, prohibiting the purchase of cars and furniture, as well as the accumulation of the pension with the salary, or the suspension of the occupation of vacant positions.

Barascu specified that another topic during the discussions was the meal tickets, which suffered "a small increase", according to inflation, but at the end of the first quarter of next year the meal ticket will be 40 RON per day.