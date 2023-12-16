Ordinance on fiscal-budget measures in public expenditure published in Official Journal

The Ordinance on some fiscal-budget measures in the area of public expenditure for tax consolidation and combating tax evasion was published Friday evening in the Official Journal (MO) with a number of amendments and deadline extensions.
The reorganisation of public institutions was postponed until 30 June 2024, Agerpres informs.The provisions of Government Emergency Ordinance 115/2023 on public expenditure also include, among other things, the increase in salaries of public employees by 5% from 1 January 2024 compared to the level granted in December 2023, the increase of the gross amount of base salaries of education staff, on average, by 20% in 2024, in two tranches, namely, the first stage from 1 January 2024 and the second one from 1 June 2024, as well as the maintenance of the amount of bonuses, allowances, compensation, premiums and other elements of the salary system which are part, according to the law, of the gross monthly salary, at the level of the amount granted in December 2023.
Additional working hours in the public sector will be compensated only with corresponding time off, with certain exceptions in the case of military personnel, police officers, prison officers and civilian personnel of public defence, public order and national security institutions.
Moreover, vacancy filling is suspended in the public sector, according to the ordinance, in 2024.
Furthermore, in 2024 the amount of money compensation, namely the food allowance, the annual financial value of the equipment quotas and the financial value of the equipment entitlements will be maintained at the level granted in December 2023.
Another provision is that in 2024, the purchase, leasing or renting of cars, furniture and office equipment by public authorities and institutions, regardless of the method of financing and subordination, is suspended.
In addition, in 2024-2025, reduced fares or, where appropriate, free fares will be granted only for a maximum of 3 return journeys or 6 single journeys for the transport facilities provided for in the regulations.