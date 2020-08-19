 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ordinance on gradual increase of children's allowances rejected by Chamber of Deputies' plenary

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Camera Deputaților plen Parlament

The Chamber of Deputies, as a decision-making body, rejected, on Wednesday by a vote of 166-to-63 and 29 abstentions Ordinance No. 123/2020, which amends and completes Art. 3 of Law 61/1993, providing for the gradual increase of the child allowance.

According to OUG 123/2020, the gradual increase in the amount of child benefits would take place as follows: "the increase by 20 pct of the difference between the amount provided for by Law No. 14/2020 and the amount granted in July 2020, i.e. between 300 lei and 156 lei for children aged 2 to 18 years, and between 600 lei and 311 lei for disabled children between 2 and 18 years of age, as well as for children up to 2 years of age; the increase shall apply starting with the pay rights of August 2020 and for the period 2021 to 2022 twice a year, from 1 January and from 1 July of each year; from 2023 it is proposed to continue the process of increasing the amount of the allowance by the average rate of the annual inflation".

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.