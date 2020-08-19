Ordinance on gradual increase of children's allowances rejected by Chamber of Deputies' plenary

The Chamber of Deputies, as a decision-making body, rejected, on Wednesday by a vote of 166-to-63 and 29 abstentions Ordinance No. 123/2020, which amends and completes Art. 3 of Law 61/1993, providing for the gradual increase of the child allowance.

According to OUG 123/2020, the gradual increase in the amount of child benefits would take place as follows: "the increase by 20 pct of the difference between the amount provided for by Law No. 14/2020 and the amount granted in July 2020, i.e. between 300 lei and 156 lei for children aged 2 to 18 years, and between 600 lei and 311 lei for disabled children between 2 and 18 years of age, as well as for children up to 2 years of age; the increase shall apply starting with the pay rights of August 2020 and for the period 2021 to 2022 twice a year, from 1 January and from 1 July of each year; from 2023 it is proposed to continue the process of increasing the amount of the allowance by the average rate of the annual inflation".