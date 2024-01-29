Ordinary session of Parliament to start on Thursday

The decisions on convening the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies in the first ordinary session of 2024 were published on Monday in the Official Gazette.

The two Chambers of the Parliament are each convened in ordinary session starting on Thursday, February 1, from 4:00 p.m, agerpres reports.

The decisions are signed by the president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, and the interim president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfred Simonis.

The ordinary session that begins on Thursday, February 1, is the penultimate one of this parliamentary term.Elections will be held in the autumn for the mandates of senators and deputies in the Romanian Parliament.