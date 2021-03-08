Organizer of protest at Parliament Palace against mandatory vaccination fined 7,000 RON

The organizer of the protest against mandatory vaccination, which took place on Sunday, in front of the Palace of Parliament, was fined 7,000 RON (over EUR 1,434) for not taking the necessary measures for limiting the number of participants to a hundred people and also for not respecting the other sanitary protection measures, according to a specification made by the Capital Gendarmerie sent to AGERPRES.

The manifestation was organized by the Alliance of Parents along with four other associations, namely Pro Consumers, Doctors for Informed Consent, United People and Pro Informed Decisions.

"Until now, the organizer of the activity was sanctioned with a fine worth 7,000 RON for not taking the necessary measures, so that the maximum number of 100 participants will not be passed, and also for not ensuring the sanitary protection measures, in accordance with the HG 35 provisions of 2021 regarding the extension of the state of alert throughout Romania's territory, emitted based on Law nr. 55/2020 regarding some measures for preventing and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the subsequent modifications and amendments," the Bucharest Gendarmerie General Directorate mentioned.

Hundreds of participants came Sunday afternoon, at the downtown Izvor Park, to a protest action regarding the draft of mandatory vaccination, which is currently in parliamentary debate, which was followed by a march around the Palace of Parliament. Some of the participants did not wear protection masks, according to the current regulations.