Outgoing British Ambassador Brummell says Romania has been his home for 4 years

At the reception marking Queen Elizabeth's Day and the British National Day, Ambassador Brummell mentioned that Romania has been his home for four years.He also showed that, at the same time, the tight friendship between the UK and Romania is being celebrated on this occasion.The Ambassador mentioned that he and his wife Adriana will leave Romania, after having spent happy years here. He added that he is extremely delighted by the fact that the value of the commercial exchanges between Romania and the UK has increased, while the ties between the citizens of the two countries have strengthened, as well as cooperation in the defence and security area, an aspect proven by British Typhoon aircraft and the Romanian F16 and MIG 21 aircraft that flew over at the reception.According to the Ambassador, this year marks the 80 anniversary of the British Council in Romania and the 20 anniversary of the British Chamber of Commerce.He congratulated the British citizens who are working in Romania for everything that they have done in their businesses, their private life, for everything that they have put in for this beautiful friendship between the two countries.At the reception, Brummell gave assurances that he will remain Romania's friend and recited some verses from a Romanian poem.He brought to mind some of the moments that impressed him in Romania, for instance, when he slept in Bucharest, on two occasions, under the stars in order to draw attention over those who, unfortunately, have no shelter, but also other moments related to the British-Romanian NGOs. He mentioned going to Onesti and Moinesti with the Libra Foundation who brings youngsters from the UK to Romania in order to help Romanian youngsters with special needs.The reception organised by the British Embassy started with a flight demonstration of some fighter aircraft, such as Typhoon, F16 and MIG 21. Afterwards, the Ambassador of the UK and President Klaus Iohannis both delivered speeches. Moreover, the British Ambassador raised a toast in honor of Queen Elizabeth and President Iohannis.Also attending the event were Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall, prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi, Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar, Ambassador of the US Hans Klemm.