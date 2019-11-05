 
     
Outgoing PM Dancila: It's very hard to hand over to the person who accused me of high treason

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader and outgoing Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Tuesday that the reason for which she chose not to go to the Victoria Palace to hand over to the new head of the Executive Ludovic Orban is that the latter filed a criminal complaint against her for high treason.

"It's very hard to hand over to a person who, as you well know it, filed a criminal complaint against me for high treason. It's very hard to overlook this. I am a faithful person and my faith tells me that I must forgive and I did forgive him, since I did not also file a complaint against him, over his complaint against me," Dancila told the Antena 3 private television broadcaster, when asked why she preferred to skip the ceremony at the Victoria Palace where she was supposed to hand over to Ludovic Orban.

"These things remain and they continue to hurt, they remain deep in our souls.

