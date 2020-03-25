Outstanding loan repayments in lei, down 0.19pct in February

The total value of the outstanding loan repayments in lei of the population and of the companies amounted to 4.73 billion lei, in February 2020, decreasing by 0.19pct compared to the amount reported in the previous month, while the outstanding repayments of foreign currency loans decreased by 7.29pct to 2.18 billion lei (equivalent), according to the data of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

In February, total loans in lei reached 181.869 billion lei (0.12pct over the previous month), of which 67.81 billion lei were taken out by business operators and 110.43 billion lei - retail loans.Loans in foreign currency totaled about 91.605 billion lei equivalent in February 2020 (1.3pct more than in January 2020), out of which 51.87 billion lei borrowed by companies and 34.19 billion lei loans taken out by the population.At the end of February, Bucharest residents had outstanding loan repayments in lei amounting to 1.868 billion lei and in foreign currency - 915 million lei (equivalent).The total loans in lei taken out in Bucharest amounted to 64.16 billion lei, and those in foreign currency to 46.47 billion lei.