Over 100 persons protesting in Victory Square

Over 100 persons are protesting on Saturday, in Victory Square, in front of the Government building, against the measures adopted by the Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gendarmes present distributed flyers to the protesters on the topic of infection with the novel coronavirus, said, for AGERPRES, representatives of the Bucharest Gendarmerie.

According to the quoted source, gendarmes may provide protection masks to the protesters who want them.

"Be responsible! Following messages in the online environment urging for public manifestations and disregard for measures to prevent infections with SARS-CoV-2, the Bucharest Gendarmerie is making the following mentions: During the state of alert, the organization and running of protests, demonstrations or any other kind of gatherings are forbidden. For your health and the protection of the other citizens, we recommend you not attend such events. Your health and safety are our priority!" shows a message posted by the General Directorate for Gendarmes of Bucharest City on Facebook.

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has called for street protests, Saturday and Sunday, of all citizens discontent with the way in which the Orban Government and President Klaus Iohannis have managed the public health crisis generated by the SARS-CoV-2 virus "by infringement of the Constitution, of rights and liberties, by censoring the press and by acquisitions of health equipment at indefensibly high prices."

Around 200 persons gathered on Friday evening in Victory Square, manifesting their discontent with the measures adopted by the Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. Two persons were led to the police station for identification and institution of legal measures after being involved in an altercation, the Bucharest Gendarmerie informed.