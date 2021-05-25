Over 1,000 volunteers to participate in second edition of Bucharest Vaccination Marathon

More than 1,000 doctors, students, nurses and administrative staff will participate on a voluntary basis in the second edition of the Bucharest Vaccination Marathon, which will take place between May 28-31.

The second edition of the Bucharest Vaccination Marathon will start on Friday, May 28, at 16.00, and will end on Monday, May 31, at 8.00.

One of the novelties brought by this edition of the Bucharest Vaccination Marathon is the possibility of immunization, at the Palace Hall, with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a serum that is administered in a single dose. In this regard, separate circuits have been prepared, intended exclusively for immunization with this serum.In the two vaccination centers - the Palace Hall and the National Library of Romania - a total of 50 vaccination flows will be arranged: 35 at the Palace Hall and 15 at the National Library.At the first stage of the Bucharest Vaccination Marathon, held between May 7-10, 2021, 20,360 people were vaccinated.