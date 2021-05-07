Over 100.000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were send to Republic of Moldova from Romania

A number of 100,800 vaccine doses produced by AstraZeneca have left on Friday morning the Cantacuzino National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development venue, with the destination the Republic of Moldova.

"In order to support the Republic of Moldova authorities involved in the fight for combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the Romanian Government has decided to continue granting humanitarian aid, with a new batch of vaccines against COVID-19," reads the Facebook page of Rovaccinare platform.

The mission is carried out with the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU)'s transport means, on the Bucharest - Chisinau route and back.

The humanitarian aid offered to the Republic of Moldova, represented by medical equipment and vaccines against COVID-19, comes as part of the support package announced by the president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, on the occasion of his visit in December 2020, in Chisinau, according to the quoted source, reports agerpres.