Over 1.01M employment contracts have been suspended since start of state of emergency

A number of 1,013,522 employment contracts have been suspended since the state of emergency came to force (16 March) and until now, according to the figures of the Labor Inspection published by the Labour and Social Protection Ministry (MMPS) on Wednesday.

Of these, a number of 311,445 were in the processing industry, 194,236 in wholesale and retail / repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, and 119,836 in hotels and restaurants.

Other 200,927 contracts were terminated since the beginning of the state of emergency until Wednesday as follows: 38,481 in the wholesale and retail trade / repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 34,510 in the processing industry and 26,221 in the construction area.