The number of wage earners in Bucharest reached 1,064,585 at the end of May 2022, as against 1,043,257 in late May 2021, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The average gross salary at the end of May 2022 was 8,295 lei (7,399 lei in May 2021), with a net of 5,093 lei (4,513 in May 2021).

On the other hand, at the end of May 2022, there were 13,487 unemployed people in Bucharest, down 1,380 from end-May 2021. Unemployment stood at 1.1% (1.2% in May 2021).