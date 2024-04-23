Over 1,200 players expected to compete in Romania's largest e-gaming championship

Over 1,200 players and 5,000 visitors are expected between April 26 and 30 for the second edition of Poli E-FEST, the largest e-gaming championship in Romania, which will take place at the Bucharest Polytechnics University (UPB).

"With over 1,200 participants and 5,000 visitors expected, Poli E-FEST is the largest e-gaming event in Romania, providing a platform for hundreds of students to demonstrate their skills. The total value of the prizes exceeds EUR 22,000. POLI E-Fest will connect two generations and create fascinating opportunities for young e-gaming enthusiasts. In a world where gaming is increasingly present in people's daily lives, the figures show us a continuous and impressive growth of this industry. According to statistics, the video game industry generated more than USD 50 billion in global revenue in 2023, and estimates show that this will grow in the coming years," organisers said in a press statement released on Tuesday.

ccording to them, Poli E-FEST will be attended by the most beloved influencers of the moment.

"Whether the audience will connect on Twitch or be present in person, four video game ambassadors will be with the attendees throughout the entire event. (...) With the four ambassadors - experienced gamers from Romania - and also with an extensive schedule that includes competitions such as League of Legends, FC2024, Counter Strike 2 and Brawl Stars, Poli E-FEST - powered by Vodafone - promises to be a memorable and adrenaline-filled event."

A recent study shows that the average age of e-gamers is about 34 years, and 45% of them are women, which contradicts stereotypes and highlight the fact that gaming is an inclusive and appreciated activity in all age groups and gender.