Over 12,000 citizens enter Romania in last 24 hours

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that 177,869 persons entered Romania through border crossing points, on Saturday, including 12,060 Ukrainian citizens (up by 4.7% from the previous day).

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, 6,748 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania from the Ukrainian border (up by 18.5%), and 1,321 Ukrainian citizens entered from the border with the Republic of Moldova (up by 12.8%).

Since the start of the conflict (24.02.2022) until Thursday, at 24:00, as many as 1,402,572 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania, nationwide, Agerpres.ro informs.

Furthermore, since February 10 (pre-conflict period) 1,437,101 Ukrainians have entered our country.