 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Over 12,000 citizens enter Romania in last 24 hours

Inquam Photos - Octav Ganea
Inquam refugiati Isaccea

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that 177,869 persons entered Romania through border crossing points, on Saturday, including 12,060 Ukrainian citizens (up by 4.7% from the previous day).

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, 6,748 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania from the Ukrainian border (up by 18.5%), and 1,321 Ukrainian citizens entered from the border with the Republic of Moldova (up by 12.8%).

Since the start of the conflict (24.02.2022) until Thursday, at 24:00, as many as 1,402,572 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania, nationwide, Agerpres.ro informs.

Furthermore, since February 10 (pre-conflict period) 1,437,101 Ukrainians have entered our country.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.