 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Over 12,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on July 17

refugiati

As many as 162,000 people entered Romania on Saturday, July 17, including 12,383 Ukrainian nationals, reports the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) in a press release

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Saturday, 306,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as 75,500 means of transport.

On the inbound, there were 162,072 people, including 12,383 Ukrainian citizens, up 0.5 from the previous day.

Also, starting February 10 (pre-conflict time), 1,591,995 Ukrainians entered Romania.

Information on the border points open to international traffic can be found on the On-line Traffic application available at http://www.politiadefrontiera.ro/traficonline/.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.