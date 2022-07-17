Over 12,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on July 17

As many as 162,000 people entered Romania on Saturday, July 17, including 12,383 Ukrainian nationals, reports the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) in a press release

According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Saturday, 306,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, as well as 75,500 means of transport.On the inbound, there were 162,072 people, including 12,383 Ukrainian citizens, up 0.5 from the previous day.Also, starting February 10 (pre-conflict time), 1,591,995 Ukrainians entered Romania.Information on the border points open to international traffic can be found on the On-line Traffic application available at http://www.politiadefrontiera.ro/traficonline/.