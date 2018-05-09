Over 13,680 children born in March 2018, by 994 more than in February

The number of children born in March 2018 was by 994 higher than in February, having reached 13,685, but the natural increase remains negative given that the number of the deceased has a surplus of 11,554 persons as compared to live births, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) made public on Thursday.

The number of people whose deaths were recorded in March 2018 was 25,239, by 2,411 more than in February 2018.The number of dead infants aged less than 1 year registered in March 2018 was 92, down by 2 from February 2018. As compared to March 2017, the number of live births was lower by 1,366 in March 2018, and the number of deaths was by 2,768 higher.Natural growth was negative in March 2018 (-11,554 persons) and in March 2017 (-7,420 persons).The number dead infants aged less than 1 year in March 2018 was by 16 lower than in March 2017.In March 2018, as many as 6,178 marriages were registered, by 83 more than in February 2018 and up 750 from March 2017.The number of divorces pronounced by final rulings was 2,805, down 104 from February 2018 and by 114 more than in March 2017.