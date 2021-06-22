Over 131,000 8th grade graduates to sit in National Evaluation

Over 131,000 8th grade graduates, of whom 12,006 in Bucharest, will sit in the National Evaluation examination, in the session that will take place between June 22 and July 4, 2021, informs the Ministry of Education, agerpres report.

The exam starts on Tuesday, with the written test in Romanian Language and Literature. On Thursday, June 24, the Math test will take place. The test in the mother tongue and literature will take place on Friday, June 25.

The first results will be displayed on Tuesday, June 29, until 14.00 (in the examination centers). Contests can be submitted on June 29 (between 16.00 and 19.00) and June 30 (between 8.00 and 12.00), which can also be sent by electronic means.The final results will be displayed on Saturday, July 4.The general average score obtained within the National Evaluation has a share of 80% in the calculation of the admission average score for the ninth grade."8th grade graduates will be able to continue their studies in high school or vocational education, with places provided for all pupils who have completed middle school," says the Ministry of Education.The special stage of the National Evaluation for 8th grade graduates is scheduled for July 5-12, being preceded by the enrollment stage (June 28 - July 2).