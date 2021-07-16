 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Over 134.5 million lei transferred for refunds for 213 PNDL I and II investment projects

www.gazetadenavodari.ro
Ministerul Dezvoltării

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) has transferred 134,748,112.60 lei for reimbursements in 213 investment projects under stagestage one and stage two the National Local Development Programme (PNDL).

According to a MDLPA press statement released on Friday, for the first stage, the amount of 19,986,043.83 lei was paid for 30 projects underway, and for the second stage 114,762,068.77 lei for 183 investment projects.

"Today we refunded the PNDL bills submitted between May 24 and 28, and we will do the same by July 20 for those submitted before June 15 - 17; those that arrive after this date will be refunded next month," Minister Cseke Attila is quoted as saying in the statement.

Under the two stages of PNDL, the lists of investment projects and the amounts provided for them are publicly available on the MDLPA website - Public Works section, National Local Development Programme, "Investment Objectives", and monthly transfers are published in the "Payments" section.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.