Over 140 houses, outbuildings and wells affected by floods in Brasov

A number of 143 houses, 78 outbuildings, including cellars, 14 economic objectives, 1.8 km of streets and 32 wells were affected by floods following the rains of the last 24 hours, in the Stupini district of Brasov, the representatives of Brasov City Hall informed on Sunday.

Mayor Allen Coliban said he was in the Stupini neighborhood in the early part of Sunday to make sure the intervention authorities act on consolidating the dam that broke on the left side to stop the danger immediately.

According to him, the City Hall will distribute drinking water to families whose wells have been affected by the floods and is preparing accommodation units for those who will request evacuation.

The city of Brasov is under the warning of Code Orange of rains until Monday, at 16.00.

AGERPRES

