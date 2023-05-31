Over 140 migrants, caught hiding in trucks at border with Hungary

Over 140 migrants were caught hiding in trucks checked at the border with Hungary before leaving Romania, 64 people being found in one vehicle, the Arad Border Police informed on Wednesday.

At the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF), at different time intervals, 139 of the migrants were detected, hidden in five trucks driven by four Turks and one Romanian. The drivers transported metal profiles, textiles, plastic packaging and ceramic tile cutting machines for commercial companies in Germany, France and Austria.

"Following the detailed control of the means of transportation, the border police discovered, hidden in the compartments intended for the transport of goods, among the transported goods, as many as 139 foreign citizens. In one of the means of transportation only were discovered hidden 64 persons. They were picked up and transported to the headquarters of the sector for investigations where, following checks, the border police established that they were citizens of Syria, Iraq, Egypt and Pakistan, who were trying to illegally cross the border into Hungary with the intention of reaching in Western European states," the Arad Border Police informed.

In Bihor county, at PTF Bors, four migrants were caught hiding in a truck driven by a Bulgarian. The clandestine travelers are from Bangladesh and are between 24 and 38 years old.

In all cases, the drivers are investigated for migrant trafficking.AGERPRES