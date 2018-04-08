Over 2,800 petty crimes, rd 22,000 fines, over 1,300 drivers' licenses lifted on Easter holiday

ore than 2,800 petty crimes were registered by the police during the Easter holiday, with about 22,000 fines and 1,324 drivers' licenses lifted, on Monday informs the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR) in a release.

"Over 8,000 police staff acted daily at national level, from 5 to 8 April, to prevent the anti-social deeds and maintain public order and safety. As many as 1,117 actions were organised and the police settled 11,958 events, out of which over 10,000 were being notified at the 112 unique phone number. Following the activities of the police officers during this period, 2,833 violations of the law were recorded, with 502 persons caught red-handed," the source says.Moreover, 43 nationally or internationally wanted persons were apprehended.The fines amounted to 7,724,300 lei and the seized goods exceeded 132,000 lei.The road police found 456 violations of the law and 15,266 fines were applied; in addition as many as 1,324 drivers' licenses were being lifted, of which 140 for drunk driving, 434 for speeding and 750 for other violations of the law. Also, 406 registration certificates were withdrawn, the source adds.

