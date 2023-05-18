Over 20 NGOs ask Ciolacu to implement fair representation of women in politics

A number of 23 non-governmental organisations are asking Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu, in the context of becoming prime minister, to implement his statements on the fair representation of women in politics, according to a press release from the Resource Centre for Public Participation (CeRe) sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

"As of June 1, you will become Romania's prime minister. Right now, you are working together with your government partners on the political programme and the list of the cabinet of ministers. Show that the time has really come for a change, starting with the Ciolacu Cabinet! We have calculated for you. At the first level, the ministerial level, there are 24 dignitaries with the rank of minister: the Prime Minister, 21 ministers, the head of the Chancellery and the Secretary General of the Government. At least 30% means at least 8 women in the Ciolacu Cabinet. Maybe you will say that you cannot control the nominations of your partners (although for a politician of your stature this should not be a problem). Even so, will there be at least 4 women proposed as ministers by the PSD? That would be double the number of the current cabinet, which started with only one woman," the press release reads.

Representatives of non-governmental organisations say they are surprised that, in his list, Marcel Ciolacu excluded an essential level of political representation, the executive.

Marcel Ciolacu announced last week that he had signed a series of amendments making it mandatory that at least 30% of the candidates in all political elections in Romania be women. He added that the amendments complement the provisions of the draft law on the establishment of a minimum 30% representation quota in local elections and in the corporate management of public enterprises.