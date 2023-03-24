Over 20 tons of plastic waste from Bulgaria, stopped at southern Romanian border

More than 20 tons of plastic waste transported from Bulgaria for a Romanian commercial company were stopped at the southern Giurgiu Border Crossing Point by the commissioners of the Environmental Guard because it did not meet the legal conditions for cross-border transport, the Giurgiu Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) informs in a press release, on Friday.

The amount of 21,920 kilograms of plastic waste was intended for a commercial company in Romania.

After verifying the transfer documents, the border authorities found that the transport does not meet the conditions for entry into the country, which is why they did not allow the means of transport to enter Romania.AGERPRES