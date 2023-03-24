 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Over 20 tons of plastic waste from Bulgaria, stopped at southern Romanian border

deseuri

More than 20 tons of plastic waste transported from Bulgaria for a Romanian commercial company were stopped at the southern Giurgiu Border Crossing Point by the commissioners of the Environmental Guard because it did not meet the legal conditions for cross-border transport, the Giurgiu Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) informs in a press release, on Friday.

The amount of 21,920 kilograms of plastic waste was intended for a commercial company in Romania.

After verifying the transfer documents, the border authorities found that the transport does not meet the conditions for entry into the country, which is why they did not allow the means of transport to enter Romania.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.