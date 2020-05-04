Over 20,000 applications on SME Invest portal, sent to banks

Over 37,000 SMEs have so far registered on the SME Invest portal, and 20,139 applications have been sent to the banks chosen by the participants, the general manager of the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises (FNGCIMM), Dumitru Nancu told AGERPRES on Monday.

"The banks are going to send us for guaranteeing as of today and we hope to start signing the first contracts tomorrow," Nancu said, adding that 150 employees processed applications during the May 1 mini-holiday, so 'the first come first served' rule does not apply under this program.

The SME Invest program allows the SMEs significantly affected by the crisis to provide liquidity for their current business or for investments, by accessing guaranteed financing.

The program includes 22 financing banks that will extend loans / lines of credit for investments amounting to up to 10 million lei, guaranteed by the state up to a maximum of 80pct, the financing duration being up to 72 months. The three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR of + 2pct / year is subsidized 100pct from the state budget.

For SMEs requesting loans / credit lines for working capital, the financing can reach up to 5,000,000 lei, guaranteed up to 80 pct in the case of medium-sized enterprises and up to 1,000,000 lei, with a guarantee of maximum 90 pct, in the case of small and micro enterprises. The duration of the financing for working capital is of maximum 36 months, with the possibility of extension for another 36 months, the three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR being + 2.5 pct / year. In the case of both types of loans, the interest, the costs of granting, monitoring and administering the guarantees given in the name and on behalf of the state will be borne by the state budget, until December 31, 2020, with the possibility of extension.

Minister of Finance Florin Citu announced that SME Invest is the most important program to support SMEs in Romania, in the last 30 years, a program in which over 40,000 SMEs will participate, the amount allocated being 15 billion lei, the equivalent of 3.1 billion euros.